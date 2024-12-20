Biden administration prepares final $1.2 billion aid package

The administration of the US President Joe Biden will inform about its final military aid package in the coming days — worth $1.2 billion.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

The new package will include interceptor missiles for air defense systems and artillery ammunition. Its exact content is still unknown.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the Biden administration has provided Ukraine with approximately $61.4 billion in security assistance. Most of the money for weapons and equipment came under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). There is currently $5.6 billion remaining.

Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said on November 15 that the United States plans to send arms shipments to Ukraine almost every week in order to use up the remaining funds before the end of the term of incumbent President Joe Biden. The initial package of $988 million was announced on December 8.

In total, the US assistance included 3 Patriot air defense batteries, 12 NASAMS, Avenger and HAWK air defense systems, hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, 31 Abrams tanks, over 300 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 900 M113 armored personnel carriers, 20 Mi-17 helicopters, and much more.

