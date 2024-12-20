Russian troops damaged St. Nicholas Cathedral in Kyiv

St. Nicholas Csthedral in Kyiv was damaged by Russian missile fire on the morning of December 20. It is a unique monument of national importance.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

The blast wave damaged the facade of the cathedral, as well as the windows of the administrative building of the National House of Music, located nearby.

In the cathedral, the facade and the central stained glass window in the shape of a Gothic "rose" were damaged. The concrete frame, external and internal glazing were damaged. In addition, the blast wave destroyed the window frames of the stairwells leading to the spires — the north and south towers, known as the Crucifixes.

St. Nicholas Cathedral, built in 1899–1909 in the neo-Gothic style, is one of the most iconic architectural creations of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture notes. It was designed by the prominent Polish-Ukrainian architect Vladyslav Horodetsky.

The Ministry of Culture has called on international partners to take active action to stop Russia and protect Ukraineʼs cultural heritage from destruction. According to the latest data, 1,222 cultural heritage sites have already been damaged by Russian aggression.

On the morning of December 20, Russian forces launched five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Kyiv. The debris from the downed missiles caused damage and destruction in five districts of the capital. One person was killed and more than 10 were injured.

St. Nicholas Cathedral in Kyiv, where a large-scale fire broke out in 2021, is still unfit for normal operation and needs restoration.

