Kyiv was attacked by missiles — there are casualties and destruction (UPD)

On the morning of December 20, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles. Explosions rang out in the city, and air defenses were activated.

The consequences of the Russian attack were reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

At 06:39, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile threat across the entire territory of Ukraine due to the takeoff of Russian MiG-31K fighters, carriers of “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles. Later, the military warned of five high-speed targets heading towards the capital.

There are currently seven victims in Kyiv. The information about the deceased, previously given by KCMA, has not been confirmed — it was denied by Mayor Klitschko.

Debris fell in three districts of the city: Holosiivsky, Solomyansky, and Shevchenkivsky.

In the Holosiivsky district, an office, a road, and a gas pipe were damaged — it was depressurized, 5 cars were on fire. At another address, the facade of an office building was damaged. The roof caught fire there, the 15th floor was destroyed — presumably, there are people trapped.

In the Solomyansky district, debris fell on a non-residential building — a fire broke out, which has already been extinguished.

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivsky district.

In the Dniprovsky district, no missile fragments were found after an inspection.

Emergency services are working on the scene, and the consequences of the attack are still being determined.

