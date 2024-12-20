The Air Defense Forces shot down all 5 ballistic missiles that Russia directed at Kyiv

On the night of December 20, the Russians struck Ukraine with ballistic missiles, aircraft missiles, and strike UAVs. The launches were from the Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions (Russia).

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. It was confirmed that 40 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in the Kursk region of Russia.

Another 20 enemy drones were lost in location without any negative consequences. Residential buildings, hospitals, and farms in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions were destroyed.

At around 7 a.m., Russia launched five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at the Ukrainian capital. The launches were from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation. The Air Defenses Forces shot down all five Iskanders, which the occupiers had aimed at Kyiv.

Debris from downed missiles caused damage and destruction in five districts of the capital. There is information about one person killed and injured.

