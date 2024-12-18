Australia to provide aid for reconstruction and energy in Ukraine

Australia will transfer €50 million to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong during her visit to Kyiv.

This contribution will help Ukraine access almost $400 million in additional loans over the next 10 years for post-war reconstruction. Australia will also provide $6.39 million to support Ukraineʼs energy sector.

This is the first visit by the Australian Foreign Minister in 10 years. The main topic of the visit was additional support for Ukraine from Australia.

In addition, the Australian Embassy in Ukraine will soon fully resume its work in Kyiv. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is convinced that this will contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the countries.

Since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, Australia has provided Ukraine with over $1 million in aid, including $800 000 in military support. In particular,Australia has provided Ukraine with Abrams tanks and boats.

