Australian Embassy to resume operations in Kyiv

The Australian Embassy in Ukraine will soon fully resume operations in Kyiv.

This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

The Australian Foreign Minister made his first bilateral visit to Ukraine in 10 years. The parties held detailed negotiations, the key topic of which was additional support for Ukraine from Australia.

"Starting next month, our Ambassador Paul Lehmann, who is here with us, will be working in Kyiv. And in the coming months, our embassy will begin operating at full capacity," Wong said at a press conference with Sybiha.

Sybiha is convinced that the resumption of the embassyʼs work will contribute to further strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Australia.

"Supporting Ukraine is in Australiaʼs direct interest, as it strengthens stability not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific region. We must increase pressure on the aggressor state and increase the price of war for the Kremlin," Minister Sybiha emphasized.

Sybiha also invited Australia to participate in the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in Italy in 2025. He emphasized that Ukraine would welcome the involvement of Australia and Australian companies in the reconstruction.

Since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, Australia has provided Ukraine with over $1 million in aid, including $800 000 in military support. In particular,Australia has provided Ukraine with Abrams tanks and boats.

In February 2022, the Australian Embassy in Ukraine moved from Kyiv to Lviv, and with the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, it ceased operations due to security risks.

