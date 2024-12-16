North Korean army units suffer significant losses in Kursk region — they will be reinforced

North Korean army units are being re-equipped after losses in assaults on Kursk.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

During December 14 and 15, 2024, in the areas of the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka, Kursk region, units of the North Korean army lost at least 30 soldiers killed and wounded.

Also, in the area of the village of Kurylivka, at least three North Korean servicemen went missing.

Due to the losses, the assault groups are being replenished with fresh personnel, in particular from the 94th separate brigade of the DPRK army, GUR says.

A few days earlier, intelligence reported that North Korean soldiers had mistakenly killed eight Akhmat servicemen in the Kursk region.

On December 14, GUR reported that soldiers from the DPRK were being prepared for combat operations. They received additional food supplies, and on December 13 they were put on alert and ordered to await further instructions. Some of the personnel were secretly transferred to the front line in civilian trucks resembling water delivery vehicles.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the Russians had already begun using a “significant number” of soldiers from the DPRK in assault operations.

