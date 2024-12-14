GUR: Soldiers from North Korea are being prepared for imminent participation in battles in Kursk

Soldiers from North Korea are being trained for direct participation in combat.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR).

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the command of North Korean army units in Russia has received an order to "enter into interaction" with adjacent Russian units conducting combat operations in the Kursk region of Russia.

Presumably, the North Koreans may soon be directly involved in the fighting. The other day they received additional food supplies, and on December 13 they were put on alert and ordered to await further instructions.

Some of the North Korean military personnel are secretly transferred to the front line in civilian trucks that look like water delivery vehicles.

Participation of the DPRK military in the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence reported on October 24 that the first soldiers from the DPRK had already arrived at the front in the Kursk region. There are approximately 12,000 soldiers, including 500 officers and three generals.

The American newspaper The New York Times reported on November 6 that North Korean troops suffered their first losses in the fighting against Ukraine. The North Koreans fought alongside the Russian 810th Marine Brigade. It is unclear when exactly the battle took place, but it was minor and it was there that the Koreans suffered their first losses.

According to the publicationʼs sources, Russia has assembled a group of 50,000 troops for an offensive in the Kursk region. The North Koreans are being trained in artillery strikes, basic infantry tactics and, most importantly, trench clearing, American officials say. This means that at least some of the North Korean troops will be used in frontal attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The participation of North Koreans in the fighting against Ukraine was also confirmed in the United States and South Korea.

