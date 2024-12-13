Norway to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots in Portugal

Starting in 2025, the Norwegian Armed Forces will help instructors train Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots in Portugal.

This was reported by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense.

Until the end of this year, pilots are training in Denmark with the help of Norway. Starting in the fall of 2023, Norway will provide aircraft and instructors to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots in Denmark. The new phase of the exercises will be moved to Portugal.

These exercises are part of Norwayʼs contribution to the Air Defense Coalition, where countries help develop the Ukrainian Air Force.

"I am very proud of the efforts of the Norwegian personnel who work to provide Ukrainian fighter pilots, technicians and ground personnel with the best training. Portugal is now taking over from Denmark, albeit for a shorter period," stressed Minister of Defense Bjorn Arild Gram.

Fighters for Ukraine

Four countries have agreed to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine: the Netherlands, Denmark (19 units), Belgium (30 F-16 fighters by 2028) and Norway — 6 F-16 aircraft. In early October, the Netherlands delivered the first batch of aircraft to Ukraine, and in December, Ukraine received the second batch of F-16s from Denmark.

The United States is reorienting the training of Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots towards younger cadets rather than experienced military personnel. The United States believes that the young people will be more open to Western-style training and will have better English skills.

The US State Department recently approved a $266 million F-16 maintenance package for Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.