China will introduce visa restrictions for US officials who “interfered” in the Hong Kong issue

The authorities of the Peopleʼs Republic of China have decided to introduce visa restrictions for employees of the United States government for "egregious actions" in matters related to Hong Kong.

This was reported by the Chinese publication Global Times, referring to the statement of the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mao Ning.

In November 2024, Washington announced new sanctions against Hong Kong officials after jailing 45 people for "subversive activities" against Chinese authorities. It is about the participants of the 2020 protests. They were sentenced to imprisonment for terms ranging from 50 months to 10 years.

Mao Ning said the US allegedly used the event to impose visa restrictions on Beijing officials. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China called it a "gross interference" in the countryʼs internal affairs and a "serious violation" of the principles of international law.

The official emphasized that matters concerning Hong Kong are purely Beijingʼs internal affairs. She urged Washington to "stop interfering" in them. Another spokesman for Chinaʼs Foreign Ministry Lin Jian warned that China would take "resolute countermeasures" if the US sanctions were imposed.

What preceded

Since the summer of 2019, residents of semi-autonomous Hong Kong have protested several times. They opposed the extradition bill to mainland China, then demanded greater independence and democratic reforms.

In 2020, Hong Kong activists protested against a bill to strengthen the central governmentʼs special services. The document changed the local judicial system and allowed Beijing to suppress opposition.

Law enforcement officers used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the large-scale action. At that time, more than 50 people were detained, all of whom were charged with "illegal gatherings". In the same 2020, the US Senate approved sanctions against China for "undermining the independence" of Hong Kong.

