Taylor Swiftʼs Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour in history

American singer Taylor Swiftʼs world tour "Eras Tour" became the highest-grossing in history. Its revenue exceeded $2 billion for the first time.

The Guardian writes about it.

The last concert of the tour took place on December 8 in Vancouver. In total, Swift gave them 149 around the world. More than 10 million people attended the show, and the average ticket price was $204. The most people (96 006) came to Swiftʼs concert in Melbourne.

Taylor Swift during a concert in Sydney, February 2024. taylorswift13 / X

The "Eras Tour" concerts lasted more than three hours, the set list consisted of 44 songs, divided into 10 separate acts. This tour has already been called an important chapter in the history of modern music. During the tour, Taylor Swift released three albums — "The Tortured Poets Department" and two re-recorded ones, "Speak Now" and "1989".

Demand for Taylor Swift concert tickets was so high that Ticketmasterʼs ticketing system crashed when they went on sale. In addition, the Eras Tour broke the record of Elton Johnʼs five-year farewell tour, which ended in mid-2023 and brought in $939 million for 328 concerts.

Taylor Swift herself became the richest singer in the world according to Forbes magazine thanks to the tour. And the tape about "Eras Tour" became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, surpassing "Michael Jackson: Thatʼs it" in 2009.