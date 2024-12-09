Tokyo will introduce a 4-day work week to increase the birth rate

In the Japanese capital, Tokyo, from April 2025, they want to introduce a four-day work week for government officials in order to increase the birth rate.

Now Japan has the oldest population in the world. On average, every Japanese woman gives birth to one or two children, and to maintain the countryʼs population, this ratio must be at least 2.1.

Tokyo authorities are convinced that a four-day work week will balance the personal life and work of employees, because they will have three days off every week. Also, the level of stress will decrease, and therefore demographic productivity will increase.

"We will revise the work style to ensure that no one has to give up their career because of life events, such as giving birth or caring for a child," said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Last year, only 727 277 newborns were registered in Japan. Japanʼs high cost of living, limited space and a lack of childcare support in cities make raising children difficult, meaning fewer couples dare to have them.

In November 2022, Belgium became the first EU country to legalize a four-day working week. Belgians are offered to work four days a week, provided that the working day lasts 9.5 hours.

In October 2023, an experiment with a four-day work week continued for a month in Valencia, Spain. Its results showed that it had a positive effect on peopleʼs health and reduced fuel emissions. And in 2024, Iceland switched to a four-day work week — this had positive consequences for the economy and the citizens of the country.

