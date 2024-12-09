Lukashenko pardoned another 29 political prisoners

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko pardoned 29 people who were convicted of "extremist crimes."
This was reported by Lukashenkoʼs press service.
Among those pardoned are 11 women and 18 men. Lukashenko pardoned six people under the age of 25, three pensioners, as well as people with chronic diseases and disabilities.
Lukashenkoʼs press service claims that all of them "repented of what they had done and applied for clemency." As before, the names of pardoned political prisoners are not mentioned.
- In July 2024, the law on amnesty came into effect in Belarus, which covers certain categories of political prisoners. At the same time, the first releases of political prisoners from prison began.
- From the summer of 2024, political prisoners will be released in Belarus for the sixth time. Thus, on August 16, Lukashenko signed a decree pardoning 30 people, on September 4 — another 30, on September 16 — another 37 people, on November 7 — another 31 political prisoners, and on November 20 — another 32. In all cases, Lukashenkoʼs press service did not mention the names of those released. Subsequently, their names were found out by opposition Belarusian media and human rights activists.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.