Lukashenko pardoned another 29 political prisoners

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko pardoned 29 people who were convicted of "extremist crimes."

This was reported by Lukashenkoʼs press service.

Among those pardoned are 11 women and 18 men. Lukashenko pardoned six people under the age of 25, three pensioners, as well as people with chronic diseases and disabilities.

Lukashenkoʼs press service claims that all of them "repented of what they had done and applied for clemency." As before, the names of pardoned political prisoners are not mentioned.

