Lukashenko pardoned 30 people who were convicted for participating in the protests

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko pardoned 30 people convicted of participating in the 2020 protests.

This was reported in Lukashenkoʼs press service.

Among those pardoned are 7 women and 23 men. The press service clarifies that most of them have children, so for them this is "a chance to return to normal life, to family and work."

It was also added that all those pardoned submitted petitions for pardon and allegedly admitted their guilt, sincerely repented, promising to "lead an obedient lifestyle."

Before Lukashenko signed the pardon order, all these people were studied by the commission for the return of fugitives under the leadership of Prosecutor General Andrii Shved.

The names of those released are unknown.

Protests in Belarus

In 2020-2021, large-scale protests against the Lukashenko regime took place in Belarus after the presidential elections. The protesters called for re-elections. Protests were brutally suppressed by security forces, the opposition reported at least eight deaths. Thousands of protesters and oppositionists were convicted, independent media and human rights defenders were also repressed.