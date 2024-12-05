Traffic accident at a checkpoint in Kyiv: ex-judge Oleksiy Tandyr is kept in custody

The ex-judge of the Makariv District Court Oleksiy Tandyr accused in a fatal road accident, remains in the pretrial detention center for another two months.

This was reported by Graty publication.

Prosecutor Mykhailo Domanitskyi said that there are still risks of concealment or pressure on the family of the fallen National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko. Pavlo Teslyuk, the representative of the victims, agreed with this.

Instead, Tandyr himself said that he has been in custody for more than a year and a half, but in his opinion, no evidence was shown to the court that he could hide or escape. That is why the judge asked for an alternative preventive measure.

Also at the meeting, Oleksiy Tandyr declared the recusal of judge Ivan Bandura. In August, SBI started proceedings based on his statement about not providing the case materials to one of Tandyrʼs former lawyers. According to Tandir, this case can be used by State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to put pressure on Judge Bandura.

The representative of the prosecution and the lawyer of the victimsʼ family noted that this was a delay in the process so that the court would not have time to consider the request for the extension of the preventive measure. Prosecutor Domanitskyi said that he filed a motion to extend Oleksiy Tandyrʼs arrest on November 19.

What preceded

Last year, on May 26, the ex-head of the Makarivsky district court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr, driving a Lexus ES350, three minutes before the start of the curfew, hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteysky prospect — the entrance to Kyiv from Zhytomyr highway). Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly. After the accident, Tandyr is in the pre-trial detention center. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — this is how he tried to falsify the examination, so that it did not prove the state of intoxication at the time of the accident.

Babel learned that Oleksiy Tandyr transferred the property to his wife and divorced her. In fact, he got rid of the property, the arrest of which was requested by the family of the fallen National Guardsman. On December 20 , the court seized Tandyrʼs land and money in his bank account. The court refused to seize the apartment and the parking space that Tandyr transferred to his wife.

In August 2024, Tandyr was dismissed from the position of judge.

