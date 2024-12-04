The American magazine Billboard called Beyoncé the most outstanding pop star of the 21st century.

While singer Taylor Swift leads the way in commercial metrics such as album sales and streams, the magazine chose Beyoncé for her industry influence, innovative approach and "consistently high level of performance."

In March 2000, Beyoncé topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time. Then she was a member of Destinyʼs Child. Since then, the singer has released dozens of hits and popular albums and collected thousands of concerts, which have become elements of popular culture. From her first hit "Say My Name" (1999) to recent successes such as the album Renaissance (2022), Beyoncé has become a symbol of innovation and excellence in pop music.

Beyoncé is the most successful artist. She received a record 32 Grammy Awards and 27 more Billboard Music Awards. Likely. In January 2025, she could win even more awards as she received the most nominations at the Grammys again this year, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year.