The Constitutional Court of Georgia refused to consider claims for annulment of election results

The Constitutional Court of Georgia did not accept the lawsuit of President Salome Zurabishvili and opposition MPs to cancel the results of parliamentary elections on October 26.

This is reported by Ekho Kavkazu.

The decision of the plenum was published on the courtʼs website on December 3. They emphasized that it is final and not subject to appeal or review. Only two of the nine judges of the state body spoke in favor of consideration of the lawsuits — Teimuraz Tugushi and Georgy Kverenchkhiladze.

On November 19, the leader of Georgia Zurabishvili filed a lawsuit to the Constitutional Court on behalf of the president. She is convinced that the parliamentary elections "did not take place" in the country, and the state is now threatened by destabilization associated with dual power. She believes that it is necessary to solve systemic problems and then hold a new vote.

On November 30, Zurabishvili emphasized that the new parliament is illegitimate, so it will not be able to elect the next president. Her mandate will be valid until the deputies of the new convocation elect a new head of state, the politician said.

Already on December 1, Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze declared that the countryʼs presidential elections will be held on December 14, as planned.

What preceded

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia in October. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-ruling pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won with 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian laws, this party gets the right to single-handedly form the government.

The 5% barrier was overcome by four more pro-Western opposition parties. The opposition and the president did not agree with the results, protests began.

On November 28, 2024, the Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze declared that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU until 2028. He explained that 2028 will supposedly be the time when Georgia will be economically ready to start accession negotiations. After that, new protests began in the country, which are dispersed by the Security Forces.

