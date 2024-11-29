The Ministry of Defense of Georgia opposed the authoritiesʼ decision to suspend European integration

Employees of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia opposed the governmentʼs decision to freeze the countryʼs accession to the European Union until 2028. The corresponding statement was signed by 41 employees of the department.

Ekho Kavkaza writes about it.

The statement emphasized the importance of the countryʼs cooperation with European and Euro-Atlantic structures, as well as recognized the contribution of Western partners to the development of Georgiaʼs defense capabilities and deterrence capabilities.

The employees of the Ministry of Defense noted that they remain faithful to the obligations established by Article 78 of the Constitution, which enshrines the desire for European integration.

"European and Euro-Atlantic integration is the only way to further strengthen Georgiaʼs security and sovereignty. And also the main priority of the foreign and security policy, which is enshrined both by the Constitution of Georgia and all conceptual documents at the national and departmental levels," the statement reads.

Earlier, dozens of employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia issued a joint statement regarding the authoritiesʼ decision to suspend the countryʼs European integration. They believe that the governmentʼs decision contradicts the Constitution of Georgia and the countryʼs national interests.

Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze declared the Georgian governmentʼs refusal to start negotiations with the European Union until the end of 2028. He claimed that politicians and bureaucrats seem to be using allocated grants and loans to blackmail Tbilisi.

After that, a spontaneous rally gathered near the central office of the pro-ruling party "Georgian Dream" in the capital. People are convinced that the actions of the authorities threaten the future of Georgia and destroy years of efforts for rapprochement with Brussels. Security forces dispersed the activists using tear gas and water cannons.

Ukraine condemned the use of force against a peaceful protest in Tbilisi and calls on the Georgian authorities to respect the right of Georgians to peaceful protest and refrain from violence and provocations.

