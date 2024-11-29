Ukraine condemned the crackdown on the protest in Tbilisi

Ukraine has condemned the use of force against a peaceful protest in Tbilisi, where people came out to show their disagreement with the governmentʼs decision to abandon negotiations on joining the European Union until 2028.

This is stated in the commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

There, they urged the Georgian authorities to respect the right of Georgians to peaceful protest and refrain from violence and provocations.

"The aggravation of the situation in Georgia is the result of numerous violations in the parliamentary elections on October 26. All violations recorded by international observers should be investigated, and the guilty should be brought to justice," added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine is also disappointed by the decision of the Georgian government to suspend negotiations on EU accession until 2028. This indicates "the curtailment of democratic processes in the country in favor of Moscow".

Finally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Georgia to respect the aspirations of the vast majority of the Georgian people to become a member of the EU and to return to democratic reforms.

What preceded

Georgia applied to join the EU in March 2022, weeks after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and gained candidate status in December 2023.

In August 2024, the law on "foreign agents" entered into force in Georgia, which caused mass protests. Protesters were dispersed. The EU stated that the adopted law effectively stops the integration of Georgia. The US announced a "comprehensive review" of bilateral cooperation with Georgia due to the suppression of democratic freedoms.

On November 28, 2024, the Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze announced that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU until 2028. He explained that 2028 will supposedly be the time when Georgia will be economically ready to start accession negotiations.

On the same day, a spontaneous rally gathered near the central office of the pro-government party "Georgian Dream" in Tbilisi. The participants of the action chanted that this decision is a "betrayal of the countryʼs interests" and a violation of Article 78 of the Constitution of Georgia, which enshrines the desire for European integration.

