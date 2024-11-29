Security forces broke up a rally in Tbilisi — people opposed the suspension of EU membership

Georgian Security Forces, special forces and police, dispersed a protest in Tbilisi, which was attended by those who disagree with the governmentʼs decision to abandon negotiations on joining the European Union until 2028.

This is reported by Ekho Kavkazu.

The security forces used water cannons and tear gas against the demonstrators, as well as physical force during the detention and persecution of the participants of the action. They demolished the barricades with jets of water cannons. People have burns. Many were hospitalized.

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia also entered the Kashveti Cathedral, where protesters usually hide from tear gas.

Georgian media report that among the victims are journalists who were prevented from performing their professional duties by security forces.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported the detention of 43 people. The department opened administrative cases for petty hooliganism and disobedience to the police. An investigation is also ongoing under criminal articles of assault on a police officer and damage to property. The report of the Ministry of Internal Affairs states that 32 police officers were injured.

What preceded

Georgia applied to join the EU in March 2022, weeks after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and gained candidate status in December 2023.

In August 2024, the law on "foreign agents" entered into force in Georgia, which caused mass protests. Protesters were dispersed. The EU stated that the adopted law effectively stops the integration of Georgia. The US announced a "comprehensive review" of bilateral cooperation with Georgia due to the suppression of democratic freedoms.

On November 28, 2024, the Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze declared that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU until 2028. He explained that 2028 will supposedly be the time when Georgia will be economically ready to start accession negotiations.

