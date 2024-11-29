The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia opposes the freezing of European integration — the statement was signed by almost 100 employees

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia is boycotting the governmentʼs decision to freeze the countryʼs accession to the European Union until 2028. The corresponding statement was signed by more than 90 employees of the department.

This is reported by the Georgian publication Formula News.

Employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia believe that the removal from the agenda of negotiations on the countryʼs accession to the EU by 2028 contradicts the requirements of Article 78 of the Constitution of the country. This move also does not meet Tbilisiʼs strategic interests, officials say.

"Our main duty as diplomats is to protect the national interests of Georgia and to be faithful to the Constitution. For many years, diplomacy made every effort to join Georgia to European and Euro-Atlantic structures. This is the desire and historical choice of the Georgian people," the text of the statement reads.

The agency believes that now the country has an "unprecedented opportunity" to join the bloc. And the authoritiesʼ rejection of this chance will have negative consequences — there may no longer be favorable circumstances for membership in the EU, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

"Slowing down the negotiation process will lead to the isolation of the country. Without the support of Western partners, Georgia remains face to face with threats that are intensifying against the background of events in the international environment," the document adds.

Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze announced the Georgian governmentʼs refusal to start negotiations with the European Union until the end of 2028. He claimed that politicians and bureaucrats seem to be using allocated grants and loans to blackmail Tbilisi.

After that, a spontaneous rally gathered near the central office of the pro-government party "Georgian Dream" in the capital. People are convinced that the actions of the authorities threaten the future of Georgia and destroy years of efforts to get closer to the EU. Security forces dispersed the activists using tear gas and water cannons.

Ukrainecondemned the use of force against a peaceful protest in Tbilisi and calls on the Georgian authorities to respect the right of Georgians to peaceful protest and refrain from violence and provocations.

What preceded

Georgia applied to join the EU in March 2022, weeks after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and gained candidate status in December 2023.

In August, the law on "foreign agents" entered into force in Georgia, which caused mass protests. Protesters were dispersed. The EU stated that the adopted law effectively stops the integration of Georgia. The US announced a "comprehensive review" of bilateral cooperation with Georgia due to the suppression of democratic freedoms.

The law on "foreign agents" provides for the creation of a special register, which will list all non-commercial legal entities and mass media financed from abroad by more than 20%. They have to publish an annual financial report or face fines and audits.

