The Russians killed five Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Zaporizhzhia region

Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces shot Ukrainian prisoners of war near Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reported by the General Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to preliminary data, on November 24, the Russian military shot five of the six captured Ukrainian soldiers. It happened near the village of Novodarivka (Polohivsky district, Zaporizhzhia region), where fighting is ongoing.

Law enforcement officers are checking soldiers of one of the units of the Russian army for involvement in this crime. Investigators also received a video recording the moment of the shooting.

The prosecutorʼs office started criminal proceedings on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

The day before, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported on the shooting by the Russians of five captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region.

In October and November of this year, law enforcement officers registered 13 criminal proceedings for the shooting of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war. This is a third of all proceedings initiated in 2024 based on such facts.

