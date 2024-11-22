The Prosecutorʼs Office is investigating 53 proceedings on the execution of 177 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians

In October and November of this year, law enforcement officers registered 13 criminal proceedings for the shooting of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war. This is a third of all proceedings initiated in 2024 based on such facts.

The Deputy Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Taras Semkiv informed this on the air of Suspilne.

A total of 53 criminal proceedings are currently being investigated for the shooting of 177 defenders of Ukraine. The vast majority of them were registered this year — 37 criminal proceedings for the shooting of 109 people.

"Obviously, there is an increase in the number of such cases. This is happening in all areas of the front. We understand which units are involved in this," said Semkiv.

He also specified that four criminal proceedings have already been initiated on the facts of the shootings of Ukrainian servicemen in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

"According to our data, at least 20 people were shot. However, this crime is latent. We do not yet have all the data on the shooting of our servicemen. It is obvious that their total number could be higher," he added.

Russians regularly shoot Ukrainian soldiers. The last such incident happened on November 10, when the Russian military shot dead two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.