The Russians shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk direction

Soldiers of the Russian army shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsky direction, in Donetsk region. The prosecutorʼs office started an investigation into the fact of committing a war crime.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the Russian military captured two soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during an assault near the village of Novodmytrivka, Pokrovsky district, on November 10, 2024.

After that, they forced the captives to undress and led them through a forest plantation under the muzzles of machine guns, where they were shot.

Also, the Ukrainian side is verifying the information about the killing by the Russians of three more wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at this position.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office noted that such actions of the Russians qualify as a grave international crime and gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Law enforcement officers are investigating 49 criminal proceedings for the murder of 124 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians. And 80% of cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year.

