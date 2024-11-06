Ukraine is investigating 49 cases of the murders of 124 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians

Law enforcement officers are investigating 49 criminal proceedings for the murder of 124 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians.

This was reported by the head of the Department of Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Denys Lysenko.

According to him, the rapid increase in cases of murder of Ukrainian defenders during surrender began at the end of 2023 and reached unprecedented proportions this year.

The largest number of crimes was recorded in the Donetsk region — 17 cases, during which 62 prisoners were killed.

"We are currently analyzing all these cases, looking for patterns, regularities regarding these atrocities. And now we are already building cases against representatives of the higher command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, who, in our opinion, may be involved in the organization of such crimes or in the failure to take measures to stop them and punish the guilty," Lysenko said.

Russians regularly shoot Ukrainian prisoners. The last such cases were on October 23 and November 1 — on both days, the Russians killed three Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered.

