The Russians again shot Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Russian military shot dead six captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigation established that on October 23, 2024, during the offensive on the city of Selydove (Donetsk region), the Russian military captured three Ukrainian soldiers. After some time, Russian soldiers shot unarmed prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the storming of the fortifications of Ukrainian positions on November 1, in the same Pokrovsk direction, the soldiers of the Russian army killed three more prisoners of war from the Armed Forces of Ukraine with automatic weapons.

The Donetsk regional prosecutorʼs office has started pre-trial investigations into the fact of war crimes that caused the death of prisoners of war.

Such actions of the military of the Russian army are a violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualify as an international crime.

The Russians executed at least 102 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the battlefield, and 80% of the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year.

