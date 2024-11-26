The Russians shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk direction

The Russians shot five captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Preliminary, in November 2024, the Russians stormed Ukrainian positions near the village of Petrivka. Due to the Russian offensive, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to retreat and hide in a private house, but the Russians surrounded them and took them prisoner.

The Ukrainian military was forced to leave the shelter without weapons and lie down on the ground. Then they were shot with automatic weapons — this is a serious international crime, a violation of international humanitarian law and the norms of the Geneva Convention.

The prosecutorʼs office started an investigation into the fact of committing a war crime combined with intentional murder. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and all those involved in it.

In October — November of this year, law enforcement officers registered 13 criminal proceedings for the shooting of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war. This is a third of all proceedings initiated in 2024 based on such facts.

