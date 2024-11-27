Ukraine received $4.8 billion from the World Bank within the framework of the PEACE project.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, during the full-scale invasion, almost $50 billion was already attracted through the mechanisms of the World Bank.

Earlier it was noted that this aid is financed by the United States and development partners. The money is planned to be used for social and humanitarian programs.

The World Bank is an international credit and financial institution that promotes economic development and poverty reduction in the world. The Bank provides loans, grants, and other assistance to countries so that they can improve infrastructure, education, medicine, agriculture, and more.

In September 2024, it became known that over three years, until 2027, Ukraine will receive $415 million for the education system. A number of agreements were signed by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the World Bank.

In October, the Executive Board of the World Bank established the Financial Intermediation Fund (FIF) to support Ukraine. It was reported that the first contributions to it will come from the United States, Canada and Japan.

In early November, the World Bank announced a new support package for Ukraine in the amount of $750 million.

