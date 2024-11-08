The World Bank will allocate $750 million in aid to Ukraine

The World Bank informed about a new support package for Ukraine in the amount of $750 million.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The funds will be provided within the framework of the project "SUPPORT TO UKRAINEʼS GOVERNMENT REFORMS" (SURGE), which supports the institutional reforms needed for Ukraine to join the European Union. Part of the funds will be allocated from the ADVANCE Ukraine fund, which is supported by the Japanese government.

The main goal of these reforms is to improve the efficiency of public investment and public finance management.

According to Shmyhal, the allocated funds will help to strengthen the work of state institutions and allow providing key state services to citizens in full. The Prime Minister emphasized that, if necessary, Ukraine can increase funding.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.