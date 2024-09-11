Ukrainian education will receive $415 million from the World Bank

Over three years, until 2027, Ukraine will receive $415 million for the education system. The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the World Bank signed a number of agreements under the new LEARN support program "Increasing the accessibility and sustainability of education in the crisis in Ukraine".

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Culture.

The main goal of the program is to provide students and teachers with safe conditions for high-quality face-to-face learning.

Funds will primarily be spent on:

construction and modernization of shelters;

purchase of safe and inclusive buses for the transportation of students;

provision of all basic school students with updated textbooks and educational materials that correspond to the principles of the New Ukrainian School;

professional development of teachers and heads of schools according to the standards of the National Academy of Sciences.

The LEARN program consists of two parts, namely: the humanitarian one — these funds will restore access to full-time education in Ukraine, andgrant financial assistance, which will be used to reform the New Ukrainian School. In particular,grant payments will support the piloting of NUS in grades 8–9 of the basic school and in grades 10–12 of the senior specialized school.

" This reform will not only modernize the education sector, but also bring the system closer to the standards of the European Union, " he saidBob Som, Regional Director of the World Bank for Eastern Europe.

By the end of 2024, Ukraine will be able to receive $200 million to support and implement educational reforms. The rest of the funds from the PforR part will go to the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine during 2025.