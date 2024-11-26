The government allocated UAH 200 million for the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region

The government redistributed funds from the reserve fund, which had previously been allocated to various regions, and redirected part of them to the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the representative of the government in the parliament, Taras Melnychuk.
According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine redistributed 258.23 million hryvnias allocated to the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, Chernivtsi and Cherkasy regions.
Of these, the government allocated 203 million 349 thousand hryvnias to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration for the construction of military engineering-technical and fortification facilities, fortification equipment for defensive lines, and the installation of a system of non-explosive barriers.
And the remaining 54.8 million hryvnias will be directed back to the reserve fund.
- In December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in 2024, Ukraine plans to produce one million drones.
- At the beginning of October 2024, the government approved a decree that allows the creation of certified private schools for the training of drone operators. This decision was made due to the fact that dozens of private UAV pilot training centers have appeared in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, but their activities are not regulated. So now educational institutions will be able to get a certificate and officially train drone operators.
- And on November 15, it became known that the Zaporizhzhia region allocates more than a billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones and components for them.
