News

The Zaporizhzhia region will allocate more than a billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones

Author:
Oleksandra Opanasenko
Date:

The Zaporizhzhia region allocates more than a billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones and components for them.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov declared this.

Now the military is most in need of drones of various modifications.

The money will be allocated from the defense budget of the region — quadcopters and hexacopters, FPV drones, unmanned aviation complexes and additional components for drones will be purchased. Fedorov noted that this is how the region responds to the needs of more than 100 units of the Ukrainian army that protect the front line.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.