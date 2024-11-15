The Zaporizhzhia region will allocate more than a billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones

The Zaporizhzhia region allocates more than a billion hryvnias for the purchase of drones and components for them.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov declared this.

Now the military is most in need of drones of various modifications.

The money will be allocated from the defense budget of the region — quadcopters and hexacopters, FPV drones, unmanned aviation complexes and additional components for drones will be purchased. Fedorov noted that this is how the region responds to the needs of more than 100 units of the Ukrainian army that protect the front line.

In December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in 2024, Ukraine plans to produce one million drones.

At the beginning of October 2024, the government approved a decree that allows the creation of certified private schools for the training of drone operators. This decision was made due to the fact that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, dozens of private training centers for UAV pilots have appeared in Ukraine, but their activities are not regulated. So now educational institutions will be able to get a certificate and officially train drone operators.

