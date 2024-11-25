38 Russian Shahed drones flew to Belarus over the past day — this is a record

During the day of November 24-25, at least 38 Russian Shahed drones flew into the territory of Belarus from Ukraine — this is a record, according to the Belarusian Hajun monitoring service.

The approximate route of the Russian "Shaheds" over Belarus. Беларускі Гаюн

At least one Shahed flew to Mozyr, three more drones flew to the Gomel district near the border town of Nova Huta. At least one Russian drone was shot down. In total, Belarus raised aviation four times.

Moreover, only nine drones returned to the airspace of Ukraine, says the monitoring.

On the morning of November 25, the Air Force of Ukraine reported that air defense had shot down 71 out of 145 Russian drones. In addition, 71 drones were lost in location, presumably due to active countermeasures by EW, and one more drone was confirmed to have flown in the direction of Belarus.

Since July 2024, more than 100 Russian drones have flown to Belarus. Every month, the number of drones violating the countryʼs airspace grew.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.