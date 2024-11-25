The Air Defense Forces shot down 71 out of 145 Russian drones launched at night over Ukraine

On the night of November 25, the Russians launched 145 Shahed drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type over Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense forces shot down 71 enemy drones in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

In addition, 71 UAVs were lost in location, presumably due to active anti-aircraft missile defense, another drone flew in the direction of Belarus.

The Air Force emphasized that the Russian military is constantly changing the tactics of using attack drones. If earlier Shahed attacks were carried out only at night, now drones are launched during the day.

In Zaporizhzhia, a residential block in the Zavodsky district was damaged by Russian attacks, and a child was injured. Doctors provided help, the childʼs life is not in danger. Industrial facilities were also hit, and there were no casualties.

In the Mykolaiv region, the energy infrastructure was under attack, because of this there were blackouts. Energy companies have already restored most of the consumers, restoration works are ongoing. There are no casualties.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.