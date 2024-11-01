Since July, 108 drones have flown to Belarus

Since July 11, 108 drones have flown to Belarus. Every month, the number of drones violating the countryʼs airspace grew.

This is reported by the "Belarusian Hajun" monitoring service.

At least 106 Shahed drones, one Supercam drone and one Orlan drone are involved. The hundredth drone, among those that flew to Belarus from July 11, 2024, was recorded on the night of November 1.

In July, 9 drones were recorded that violated the airspace of Belarus, in August — 12, in September — 27, in October — 49. Although today is only November 1, 9 drones have already been recorded in Belarus this month.

"Belarusian Hajun" writes that during these months, the country also recorded the fall of six Shahed. Another fell on the territory of Latvia, having flown about 500 kilometers through Belarus.

It is also known about 28 drones that were lost in location — theoretically, the wreckage of these drones may remain on the territory of Belarus.

