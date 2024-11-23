The leader of the European Parliament called on Germany to transfer the Taurus to Ukraine against the background of the Russian escalation

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola called on the German government to hand over Taurus missiles to Ukraine in response to Russiaʼs aggression.

This is reported by Der Spiegel, referring to the officialʼs interview with the German media.

"Time is pressing" on the Ukrainian military, and the escalation of the war by the Kremlin is alarming, Metsola is convinced. Kyiv "cannot wait [for weapons] forever," she added.

"Yes, this is the position of the European Parliament. This demand is widely supported. Letʼs see if this will lead to a corresponding change of course after the elections to the Bundestag," says the leader of the European Parliament.

Taurus are German guided missiles with a range of up to 500 km and a warhead of 500 kg. They are an analogue of the British Storm Shadow and the French SCALP-EG, which are already successfully used by the Ukrainian aviation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly appealed to Berlin to provide Ukraine with Taurus. However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, despite the criticism of his colleagues, is against it — he fears that Germany may be drawn into a war with Moscow.

The Free Democratic Party of the country and the "Greens" party, on the other hand, are in favour of supplying missiles to Kyiv. Part of the opposition also adheres to this opinion.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier agreed with the parliamentʼs proposal to hold early elections to the Bundestag on February 23, 2025. The Bundestag will work as usual until December 16, 2024, when the deputies will vote for the confidence of the government.

If the result of this vote is negative, it will give grounds to dissolve the parliament. By law, the German president has 21 days after the vote to do so. If the Bundestag is dissolved, new deputies must be elected no later than 60 days later.

