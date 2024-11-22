Zelensky about the strike on Dnipro: Ukraine is negotiating on air defense systems that can protect against “new risks”

Ukraine is negotiating with its allies about air defense systems that are "capable of protecting lives from new risks".

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address.

According to him, more details have already been established regarding the new missile with which Russia hit Dnipro.

"And we will give all the details to journalists — international media. The world must know the truth and realize that the only one who does not want peace is Russia. That is why Russia needs escalation," he said.

The presenter thanked all partners who responded to this attack and emphasized the need for action.

"According to my task, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine is already holding meetings with our partners regarding new anti-aircraft systems — precisely such systems that are capable of protecting lives from new risks," he added.

What preceded

On the morning of November 21, the Russians attacked the Dnipro. A rehabilitation center for people with disabilities, a boiler house, an enterprise and private houses were destroyed. Two people are injured.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russians hit the city with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as well as an Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles. The Air Force believes that the ICBM was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, the Air Force did not provide any other details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the strike on Dnipro and stated that all the characteristics — speed, altitude — of an intercontinental ballistic missile. However, the examination is still ongoing.

The US Ministry of Defense confirmed that Russia hit Ukraine with an experimental medium-range ballistic missile, which was created on the basis of the RS-26 "Rubizh" intercontinental ballistic missile.

Meanwhile, in an address to the Russians, Putin said that the Russian Federation struck Dnipro with an alleged "newest medium-range system" called "Oreshnik", namely a ballistic missile with non-nuclear hypersonic equipment.

On November 22, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) stated that it could be a missile from the "Kedr" complex.

