Italy is investing €200 million in the reconstruction of the Ukrainian electricity grid

Italy is investing €200 million in the reconstruction of the Ukrainian power grid damaged by Russian attacks.

This was stated by Italian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani at the plenary session of the Italian-Ukrainian Business Forum in Rome, reports Ukrinform.

"We want to work on the reconstruction of Ukraine even during the war and have decided to invest €200 million so that Ukraine can rebuild the power grid destroyed by Russian attacks. Because we cannot allow "General Zima" to become an ally of Russia," Tajani said.

He hopes that Italian companies will participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine, while "Ukrainian companies are also expected in Italy."

"This business forum [...] is not limited to reconstruction. Because we are betting on something bigger. We must not forget that Ukraine is a candidate country for joining the EU and will be part of the common European market. Therefore, we must prepare opportunities for interaction," said the Italian Deputy Prime Minister.

Mass power outages began in Ukraine in mid-November. At first, they were emergency and preventive — due to the threat of strikes on the energy sector. And after the massive strike on November 17, scheduled power outages were returned across the country.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.