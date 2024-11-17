From November 18, scheduled power outages will operate throughout Ukraine

Tomorrow, November 18, from 06:00 to 22:00 there will be stabilization power outages in all regions of Ukraine. Thatʼs all because of todayʼs combined air attack of the Russian Federation on critical infrastructure facilities.

This was reported to “Ukrenergo”.

Energy experts are already working to eliminate all the consequences.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko noted that on November 17, the Russian Federation carried out a massive attack on the power system, the Russians attacked electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine. Station equipment is seriously damaged.

The employees of the enterprises are already resuming their work. This became the eighth mass attack on the DTEK energy enterprises in a year. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has hit the DTEK thermal power plants more than 190 times.

After the morning attack, emergency blackouts were introduced in various regions of Ukraine, which were later canceled.

IAEA reported that due to the combined air attack of the Russian Federation, the nuclear power plants (NPP) of Ukraine reduced the production of electricity as a precautionary measure. Currently, only two out of nine reactors in Ukraine produce electricity at 100% capacity, another six have reduced production to the level of 40-90%. One was stopped for maintenance.

Ukrainian nuclear power plants are in constant danger due to Russian air attacks. In August and September, more than 100 Russian drones and missiles flew near the nuclear power plant. And on September 23, Shahed once again flew near the site of the Khmelnytskyi NPP — its trajectory indicates that Russia tried to simulate an attack on the plant. Russian drones flew less than 10 km from the nuclear facilities of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant on the night of October 7.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.