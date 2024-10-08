News

Russian drones flew less than 10 km from the nuclear facilities of the South Ukrainian NPP

Author:
Oleksandra Opanasenko
Date:

Russian drones flew less than 10 km from the nuclear facilities of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant (NPP) on the night of October 7.

This was reported in "Energoatom".

Two Russian drones were recorded near the industrial site of the nuclear power plant. This is not the first time that Russia has violated the ban on flights around nuclear facilities, but recently it has been happening more often.

"Energoatom" notes that this may indicate the preparation of the Russian Federation for strikes on Ukrainian nuclear infrastructure.

