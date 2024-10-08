Russian drones flew less than 10 km from the nuclear facilities of the South Ukrainian NPP

Russian drones flew less than 10 km from the nuclear facilities of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant (NPP) on the night of October 7.

This was reported in "Energoatom".

Two Russian drones were recorded near the industrial site of the nuclear power plant. This is not the first time that Russia has violated the ban on flights around nuclear facilities, but recently it has been happening more often.

"Energoatom" notes that this may indicate the preparation of the Russian Federation for strikes on Ukrainian nuclear infrastructure.

Ukrainian nuclear power plants are in constant danger due to Russian air attacks. In August and September, more than 100 Russian drones and missiles flew near the nuclear power plant. And on September 23, Shahed once again flew near the site of the Khmelnytskyi NPP — its trajectory indicates that Russia tried to simulate an attack on the plant.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the Russian Federation was preparing strikes on critically important facilities of the Ukrainian nuclear energy industry on the eve of winter. These are, in particular, open distribution devices at nuclear power plants and transmission substations, which are important for the safe operation of nuclear energy.

