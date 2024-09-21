The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: the Russian Federation is preparing strikes on critical Ukrainian nuclear energy facilities on the eve of winter

Russia is preparing strikes on critically important Ukrainian nuclear energy facilities on the eve of winter. These are, in particular, open distribution devices at nuclear power plants and transmission substations, which are important for the safe operation of nuclear energy.

This was written by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.

According to him, damage to these facilities creates a high risk of a nuclear incident with global consequences. Ukrainian special services have already transferred this data to partners. The IAEA was also informed.

"We call on all international organizations and states that respect the UN Charter to prevent the scenario of a terrorist state," he emphasized.