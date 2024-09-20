In the resolution, IAEA called on Russia to immediately de-occupy ZNPP and return it to the control of Ukraine

The IAEA General Conference at the 68th session approved the resolution "Nuclear safety, security and guarantees in Ukraine". The document, among other things, calls on Russians to leave the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

This is written by the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy, which published the text of the resolution.

The resolution was approved by 65 votes, its co-authors are 52 member countries of IAEA.

The document confirms that Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including the Zaporizhzhia NPP, must function under the full sovereign control of Ukraine. IAEA calls on Russia to immediately withdraw its military and other personnel from the territory of ZNPP and return the plant to the control of the Ukrainian authorities for its safety.

The resolution also stipulates that until the time when ZNPP is returned to the control of Ukraine, Russia must provide IAEA with unlimited access to all facilities and information at the plant.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the adoption of the resolution.

"Russia is the only terrorist regime in the world that stole a nuclear power plant, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, turned it into a military base and continues to use it for nuclear blackmail of our continent and the world," he emphasized.