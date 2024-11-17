Russia is massively attacking Ukraine — energy is under attack

Ukraine is under massive Russian fire. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have been launching attack drones, cruise and aeroballistic missiles over Ukraine, in particular over its energy sector. Explosions are heard in many areas.

Babel tells what is known now.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko noted that a massive attack on the power system is underway, the Russians are attacking electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine. Because of this, emergency blackouts were introduced in the capital and Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions.

An air raid alert has been declared on the entire territory of Ukraine. Groups of cruise missiles are currently maneuvering in the airspace. The warnings from the Air Force refer to Kyiv, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil and other regions.

The air raid map as of 08:12. map.ukrainealarm

At around 03:17, seven Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from Olenegorsk. The approach to the starting lines was expected at 06:00. Since then, rockets have flown over Ukraine. Among them are the winged Kalibr and the aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles.

What is the situation in the cities?

In the morning, at 04:30, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed kamikaze drones in several waves. A woman died in the city, four adults and two children were injured. At 08:05, the mayor of Mykolaiv added that the number of dead had increased to two.

Electricity outages in Odesa. Currently, all electric transport in the city is not working. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has written several times about cruise missiles that threaten the region.

In Kyiv, one woman was injured in the Pechersky district due to falling debris. They also fell in the Holosiivsky district near the “Silpo” supermarket, in Desnyansky on an open area and the roof of an unfinished building, and in Dniprovsky — on the green zone of the park and, probably, in a reservoir on Rusanivka.

An apartment damaged by debris in the Pechersky district of Kyiv. Telegram / ДСНС

Rivne also came under a missile attack. Rescuers are working on the spot. Most likely, it was a cruise missile.

Garages and a car caught fire in the Chervonohrad (Sheptytsky) district of the Lviv region due to the falling fragments of an enemy missile.

