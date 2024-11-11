Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of shelling

In Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages were introduced due to the threat of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

Suspilne, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) and the energy company DTEK write about this.

Correspondents of Suspilne report that due to the threat of Russian attacks on energy, blackouts occurred in Mykolaiv region, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Cherkasy region, Sumy region, Zhytomyr region, Kirovohrad region and Kharkiv region.

KCMA called it preventive measures and called for calm. DTEK also informs about outages in Odesa and Donetsk region.

The last time such mass blackouts were used was at the beginning of September. Since then, there have been several emergency power outages in some regions due to shelling.

At 06:25, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned about the launch of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area, and at 06:52 — about the takeoff of the MiG-31K.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.