Trump has chosen a candidate for the post of the US ambassador to the United Nations

Donald Trump nominates lawyer Matthew Whitaker for the post of the US ambassador to NATO.

In a statement, Trump said Whitaker is "a strong warrior and loyal patriot who will advance and protect the interests of the United States".

He has never been involved in foreign policy or national security before, so his political views are unknown, Democratic Party officials say.

"Matt will strengthen relations with our NATO allies and stand firm in the face of threats to peace and stability. I have complete confidence in Mattʼs ability to represent the United States with strength, integrity, and unwavering commitment," Trump wrote.

Matthew Whitaker served as acting attorney general for about three months during Trumpʼs first presidency, when he criticized special counsel Robert Muellerʼs investigation into Trumpʼs alleged collusion with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

In 2018, Whitaker did not relinquish an oversight role at the U.S. Department of Justice overseeing Muellerʼs investigation, despite calls from Democrats and other critics who said there was a conflict of interest.

Matthew Whitaker also previously served as the US Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa in the Administration of President George W. Bush.

A career ethics official later determined that Whitaker had no conflict of interest, but said there were "reasonable doubts about his impartiality."

Who Trump chooses for his team

Trump is gradually assembling his team in the White House. He has already chosen a representative of the Republican Party Elise Stefanik for the post of the US ambassador to the UN.

Trump also named Republican Mike Waltz as his national security adviser.

Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk and millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran for president in the Republican primary, will lead the new US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

For the position of the head of the Pentagon, Trump offers Pete Hegseth, a presenter of Fox News and a veteran of the US army who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. And the Republican plans to appoint the governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, as the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Also, he has already chosen Mark Rubio for the post of US Secretary of State. He nominates former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to the position of Director of National Intelligence, and Congressman Matt Gates to the position of Attorney General of the United States.

Anti-vaxxer Robert Kennedy Jr. is proposed by Trump for the position of health minister, and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum for the positions of US interior minister and chairman of the new National Energy Council.

And Trump nominated 27-year-old Caroline Leavitt to the position of press secretary of the White House.

Donald Trump has chosen billionaire and leader of his transition team, Howard Lutnick, to be the Secretary of Commerce. And Linda McMann is likely to become education minister in her government.

