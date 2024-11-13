Newly elected US President Donald Trump nominates former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to the position of Director of National Intelligence, and Congressman Matt Gates to the post of the US Attorney General.

Tulsi Gabbard.

Tulsi Gabbard is a former Democratic congresswoman. In 2020, she sought the Democratic presidential nomination, which was eventually won by Joe Biden. During the election, she joined Trumpʼs team, who chose her for her "fearless spirit."

Gabbard consistently opposes support for Ukraine. She also repeatedly spoke about the alleged existence of biolaboratories in Ukraine, repeating the narratives of Russian propaganda. She criticized the policies of President Joe Biden, accusing the Democrats of prolonging the conflict and criticizing the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Matt Gates

Far-right Republican Matt Gates is a congressman from the state of Florida. He consistently opposes the provision of American aid to Ukraine, believing that these resources should be directed to the domestic needs of the United States.

He is best known for initiating the resignation of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in 2023, the first in the US history. Among the reasons given by some of his party members for demanding the dismissal of Speaker McCarthy are cooperation with Democrats to pass a short-term resolution to fund the US government and the refusal to block aid to Ukraine.

Who Trump chooses for his team

Trump is gradually assembling his team in the White House. On November 11, he announced that he had chosen Elise Stefanik, a representative of the Republican Party, for the post of the US ambassador to the United Nations.

On November 12, Trump officially appointed Republican Mike Waltz as his national security adviser.

Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk and millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran for president in the Republican primary, will lead the new US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

For the position of the head of the Pentagon, Trump offers Pete Hegseth, a presenter of Fox News and a veteran of the US army who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. And the Republican plans to appoint the governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem as the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Also, he has already chosen Marco Rubio for the post of the US Secretary of State.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.