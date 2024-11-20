The game STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is released. It was developed for 15 years

After 15 years of development, the creators officially presented the Ukrainian game STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

The release was postponed 6 times, in particular due to the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Russia. The team also faced cyber attacks and information leaks.

"First of all, we want to congratulate you on the release of GSC Game World. The studio went through a lot of difficulties, but still finished the game. And we will be able to enjoy it now," the developers wrote.

The GSC Game World team wrote that in the future, players can expect updates that will include continuous improvements. Free in-game content will also appear. The developers will tell about the plan for its release in December this year.

"This is a project of infinite love and passion of the entire team. We sincerely believe that this is felt in everything — in the man-made world, in the laboratory and in the poppy fields; the first experience of ejection or a fight with a dangerous bloodsucker; while stylishly reloading your new pistol, or seeing Prypyat under the moonlight for the first time. There are a lot of things about the game that weʼre incredibly proud of," said the GSC Game World team.

Journalists from The Gamer Guide have already rated the game. With a score of 9 out of 10, they note that STALKER 2 has an exciting atmosphere and story, stunning visuals and gameplay that offers players a challenge.

"The biggest temptation is to try to control what we donʼt fully understand. But what do we do when faced with the truly incomprehensible? Do we run away in fear, or do we step forward with curiosity and defiance? In the Zone, every answer has its price, and the truth may prove to be the greatest price of all," the developers said a few hours before the gameʼs release.

In December 2022, the studio GSC Game World showed the first gameplay trailer of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl. According to the developers, the world in STALKER 2 will be open. The game promised a large-scale non-linear plot, where the playerʼs decisions will affect the fate of characters, events and even the entire world of the Exclusion Zone.

Pre-orders for the game started in 2023. In the same year, the first official trailers were shown.

Xbox and the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World shot a documentary about the development of the game "STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl" in the conditions of war.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.