A new trailer for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is out. It can be heard the Ukrainian dubbing here

The Ukrainian studio GSC Game World, the developer of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, showed the official trailer of the game "This is not paradise" on the anniversary of the accident at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

The trailer doesnʼt feature battle scenes with mutants or other adversaries, but showcases the beauty of the Exclusion Zone. The viewer is shown from a birdʼs eye view the territory where the events of the game will unfold.

In the short clip, you can see the central square of Prypyat, school No. 1, the cemetery of equipment, a shop, a pioneer camp, ammunition "Energetik", radioactive waste disposal site "Rossokha", an observation wheel and, of course, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. In addition, this trailer for the first time gives an opportunity to evaluate the Ukrainian dubbing of the game STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

This time, GSC did not move the release date, so the release is still scheduled for September 5th of this year for PC and Xbox Series. The game will be available on Game Pass from day one. Pre-orders are already open on the developerʼs website, as well as on Steam and GOG.