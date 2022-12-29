Studio GSC Game World showed the first gameplay trailer of the game STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Studio GSC Game World showed the first gameplay trailer of the new game STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The game is expected to be released in December 2023.

The first STALKER 2 trailer was presented in July 2020, and the second in June 2021. According to the developers, the world in STALKER 2 will be open. The game promises a large-scale non-linear plot, where the playerʼs decisions will affect the fate of characters, events, and even the entire world of the Exclusion Zone.