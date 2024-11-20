Drones, combat vehicles and shells. Germany handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine. It included ammunition, drones, combat vehicles and other equipment.

This was reported by the press service of the federal government of the country.

Hereʼs whatʼs in the package:

ammunition for Marder infantry fighting vehicles;

47 MRAP armored cars (previously transferred 26 units);

1 TRML-4D radar station (previously 13 units);

4 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers (previously 20 units);

41 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber (previously — 265 thousand);

20 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts (previously 348 units);

12 HORNET XR reconnaissance drones (previously 6 units);

2 reconnaissance drones VT-4 Rochen;

100 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones (previously 269 units);

110 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones (previously 19 units);

2 BEAVER bridge pavers with spare parts (previously 25 units);

3 WISENT 1 demining machines with spare parts (previously 54 units);

8 Caracal amphibious vehicles;

20 border patrol cars (previously 256 units);

6 M1070 Oshkosh heavy-duty semi-trailers (previously 18 units);

7 barrels for the M109 howitzer;

8 thousand cartridges of 40 mm caliber (previously — 365 thousand);

340 HLR 338 rifles with ammunition (previously 240 000);

100 thousand cartridges for firearms (previously — 55.5 million);

55 000 bundles (previously 178 000).

Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder BMP and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, and much more.

The total cost of military support, which Berlin has already provided or pledged to provide to Kyiv in the coming years, is about €28 billion. Also, more than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers underwent military training in Germany, for which the state spent €282 million.

The October package of aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Berlin included Leopard tanks, air defense systems, ammunition, the IRIS-T short-range anti-aircraft missile complex, missiles, howitzers, etc.

In November, German officials said they would deliver the sixth planned IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine by the end of 2024.

In addition, 4 000 UAVs with a combat unit of the Helsing company will be handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to Bild, these AI drones have four times the range of conventional kamikaze drones that the Ukrainian military currently uses.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.